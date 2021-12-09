Cambiar Investors LLC Acquires 59,112 Shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV)

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) by 42.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,112 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of InnovAge worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of InnovAge by 1,644.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of InnovAge by 144.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of InnovAge by 183.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays upgraded InnovAge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair cut InnovAge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup cut InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.43.

INNV opened at $8.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.56. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $27.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

