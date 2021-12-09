Cambiar Investors LLC Buys 1,175 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,033 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter worth $339,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 40.3% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 146,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,533,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 25.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AEIS shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.22.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $93.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.70. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.71 and a fifty-two week high of $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.36 and a 200-day moving average of $94.50.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $346.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

