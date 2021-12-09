Cambiar Investors LLC Grows Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,505 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.11% of Air Lease worth $5,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 68,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $710,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $44.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.52 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.55.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $524.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.63%.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

