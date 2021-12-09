Cambiar Investors LLC Has $8.02 Million Stock Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.09% of IPG Photonics worth $8,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IPGP. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 82.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $170.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.67. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $151.27 and a 52 week high of $262.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 7.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.35.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $379.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

IPGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.24.

In other news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total value of $79,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

