Cambiar Investors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,201 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.09% of Lamb Weston worth $8,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 10.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 52.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 11.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.80.

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter J. Bensen purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $278,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LW opened at $57.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.71. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.22 and a one year high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 53.71%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

