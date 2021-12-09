Cambiar Investors LLC Invests $3.09 Million in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,000. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.25% of Monarch Casino & Resort as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 410.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the third quarter worth $904,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 8.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Shares of MCRI opened at $71.37 on Thursday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.35.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $111.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.13 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 18.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.