Cambiar Investors LLC Makes New $2.34 Million Investment in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 113,880 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,000. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.17% of Cognyte Software as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at $170,272,000. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at $83,498,000. RGM Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at $73,325,000. American Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at $57,642,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at $43,794,000. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

CGNT opened at $20.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.90. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $18.77 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.55 million. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognyte Software Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

