Cambiar Investors LLC Makes New $3.24 Million Investment in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 149,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,000. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.29% of Hawaiian at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HA. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 12.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 17.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HA opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.13. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.84 and a one year high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.82.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.34. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 79.33% and a negative net margin of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $180.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.76) EPS. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was up 137.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wolfe Research downgraded Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

