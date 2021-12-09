Cambiar Investors LLC Reduces Holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,861 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.14% of Harmony Biosciences worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 337.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,304,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,289 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 43.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,161,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,801,000 after purchasing an additional 350,935 shares during the period. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $21,701,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 11.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 676,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,101,000 after purchasing an additional 71,755 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 57.6% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 491,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,870,000 after purchasing an additional 179,659 shares during the period. 48.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $787,514.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $898,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,731,143 over the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $39.60 on Thursday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $44.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.38 and a 200 day moving average of $34.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 198.01 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.95.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 71.05% and a net margin of 4.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HRMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

