Cambiar Investors LLC Reduces Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,158 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of WEX worth $8,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its position in WEX by 13.8% in the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 24,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of WEX by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 64,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,503,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,590,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in shares of WEX by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 215,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,419,000 after buying an additional 41,130 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of WEX by 272.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after buying an additional 38,320 shares during the period.

Get WEX alerts:

Shares of WEX stock opened at $134.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.90 and a 200 day moving average of $177.40. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.58 and a 12 month high of $234.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.17. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. WEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities cut their target price on WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays cut their target price on WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on WEX from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.57.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.