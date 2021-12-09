Cambiar Investors LLC Takes $1.41 Million Position in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 132,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of RADA Electronic Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 1,015,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,800,000 after acquiring an additional 278,582 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 85,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 117,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 56,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:RADA opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $485.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.20. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RADA Electronic Industries Profile

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.