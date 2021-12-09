Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target Cut to $44.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CPB. Piper Sandler cut Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.78.

NYSE CPB opened at $41.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.17 and a 200-day moving average of $43.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.52. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Campbell Soup by 54.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 64.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

