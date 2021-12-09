Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) PT Lowered to $44.00 at Morgan Stanley

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.19% from the stock’s current price.

CPB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

Shares of CPB opened at $41.83 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $53.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.17 and a 200 day moving average of $43.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,530,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 230,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,490,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,959,000 after purchasing an additional 332,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

