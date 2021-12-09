Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hunting (LON:HTG) Price Target to GBX 200

Hunting (LON:HTG) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 320 ($4.24) to GBX 200 ($2.65) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HTG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 300 ($3.98) to GBX 275 ($3.65) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 280 ($3.71) to GBX 270 ($3.58) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.98) target price on shares of Hunting in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

HTG stock opened at GBX 152.22 ($2.02) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market cap of £251.07 million and a P/E ratio of -5.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 179.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 207.34. Hunting has a twelve month low of GBX 145 ($1.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 297 ($3.94).

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

