Canaccord Genuity Raises Gresham House (LON:GHE) Price Target to GBX 1,418

Gresham House (LON:GHE) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 1,253 ($16.62) to GBX 1,418 ($18.80) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 64.31% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.25) target price on shares of Gresham House in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

GHE stock opened at GBX 863 ($11.44) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £327.95 million and a P/E ratio of 34.98. Gresham House has a twelve month low of GBX 715 ($9.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 970 ($12.86). The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 872.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 897.17.

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. The firm invests in the public equity of European markets and United Kingdom. The firm invests in opportunities in private equity markets.

