Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.17.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.50 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.50 to C$69.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

OTCMKTS:CDPYF opened at $45.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.02. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $37.27 and a fifty-two week high of $50.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0965 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.

