Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $66.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $62.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 53.24% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.66.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $43.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.86. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $44.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 10.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,966,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,289,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157,761 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 81.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,586,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,017,847,000 after buying an additional 24,956,911 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,765,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,297,561,000 after buying an additional 559,574 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,787,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $833,159,000 after purchasing an additional 654,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 15.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,827,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $682,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

