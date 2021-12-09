Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Rating Lowered to Hold at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$66.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 25.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CNQ. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$64.10.

Shares of CNQ stock traded down C$1.76 on Thursday, hitting C$52.72. 1,520,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,220,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$28.67 and a one year high of C$55.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$51.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$45.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$62.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.6599996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.13, for a total value of C$2,706,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,175,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$63,648,114.63. Also, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 9,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.03, for a total value of C$522,785.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,707,866.37. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 306,950 shares of company stock worth $15,778,091.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

