Candente Copper (TSE:DNT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.14

Candente Copper Corp. (TSE:DNT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.14 and traded as high as C$0.19. Candente Copper shares last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 118,500 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of C$49.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.14.

Candente Copper Company Profile (TSE:DNT)

Candente Copper Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the CaÃ±ariaco project consisting of 5 CaÃ±ariaco concessions covering a total area of 4,289.50 hectares located in Northern Peru.

