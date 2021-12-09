Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.73

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.73 and traded as low as $5.03. Canfor Pulp Products shares last traded at $5.03, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CFPUF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Canfor Pulp Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canfor Pulp Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average is $5.73.

Canfor Pulp Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of pulp and paper products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segments. The Pulp segment includes the purchase of residual fibre, and production and sale of pulp products in Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft and Bleached Chemi-Thermo Mechanical Pulp mills.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.