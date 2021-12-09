Canfor (TSE:CFP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.27

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$27.27 and traded as high as C$29.88. Canfor shares last traded at C$29.63, with a volume of 178,588 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CFP shares. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$35.00 price target on shares of Canfor in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$47.00 price target on shares of Canfor in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canfor in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Canfor in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Canfor from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canfor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of C$3.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.18.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.54 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$1.68 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canfor Co. will post 4.5900001 EPS for the current year.

About Canfor (TSE:CFP)

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

