Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Stake Trimmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,477 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of Cannae worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cannae by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,988,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,964,000 after acquiring an additional 386,951 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,334,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,157,000 after buying an additional 783,856 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,088,000 after buying an additional 58,312 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,510,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,227,000 after buying an additional 42,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,510,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,206,000 after buying an additional 44,022 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNNE opened at $34.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.91. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.16 and a twelve month high of $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.67.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.19). Cannae had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 48.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

