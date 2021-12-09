Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cano Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cano Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cano Health in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Cano Health stock opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Cano Health has a 1-year low of $7.87 and a 1-year high of $17.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.98.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $526.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cano Health will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Solomon D. Trujillo acquired 97,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marlow Hernandez acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $77,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,925.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cano Health by 398.7% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health during the third quarter worth $93,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health during the third quarter worth $135,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter worth $139,000. 42.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

