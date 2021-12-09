Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.18

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.18 and traded as low as C$10.08. Canoe EIT Income Fund shares last traded at C$10.08, with a volume of 1,025 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The firm has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$10.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.88.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0804 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.16%. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -176.73%.

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which objective is to maximize monthly distributions and net asset value while maintaining a diversified investment portfolio. The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

