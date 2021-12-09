Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Stock Position Lifted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 102.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,338 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Canopy Growth by 200.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Canopy Growth by 140.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Canopy Growth by 73.8% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Eight Capital downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Cowen cut shares of Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.69 to $21.60 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.95.

Shares of CGC stock opened at $10.94 on Thursday. Canopy Growth Co. has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 9.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average of $17.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.