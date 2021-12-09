Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Trading Up 3%

Shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) traded up 3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.13 and last traded at $9.07. 184,172 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 251,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTLP shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cantaloupe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $616.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.80 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $45.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Feeney purchased 5,200 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $48,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,618,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,739,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth $2,391,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth $131,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth $403,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

