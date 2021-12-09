Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Holdings Reduced by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 123.9% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

COF stock opened at $148.81 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $89.72 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $63.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.37.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.96%.

In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on COF shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.46.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

