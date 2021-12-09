Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,278 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $23,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COF. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 29.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 228,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,377,000 after purchasing an additional 52,013 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 36.1% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 39.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 69.5% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 16,037 shares in the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE COF opened at $148.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.37. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $89.72 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $63.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.66.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.46.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

