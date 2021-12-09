Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.75.

CSTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Capstar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $20.85 on Thursday. Capstar Financial has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $462.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day moving average is $21.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.21 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 32.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capstar Financial will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

In other news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $52,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Capstar Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Capstar Financial by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Capstar Financial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 28,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Capstar Financial by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Capstar Financial by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

