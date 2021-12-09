Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Trading Down 0.8%

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF)’s share price traded down 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.52 and last traded at $3.57. 25,762 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 34,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.02.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses to explore and produce oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its operational areas include Midale, which is located in Weyburn Saskatchewan; Southern Alberta; East Central Alberta; and North Area of Canada.

