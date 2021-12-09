CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Director Sells $33,300.00 in Stock

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Director John N. Daly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $33,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MTBC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.48. 64,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,728. CareCloud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $12.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $96.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.87.

Get CareCloud alerts:

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $38.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.82 million. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts expect that CareCloud, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareCloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTBC. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,830,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CareCloud by 274.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 81,902 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CareCloud by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 287,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 62,600 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in CareCloud by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 106,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 59,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its holdings in CareCloud by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 654,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.