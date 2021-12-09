CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stake Decreased by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,200 shares during the period. CareDx makes up 2.4% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of CareDx worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CDNA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CareDx by 82.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in CareDx during the second quarter worth about $219,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.60.

Shares of CDNA stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,311. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.03 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.12. CareDx, Inc has a 1-year low of $39.16 and a 1-year high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.11 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $646,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ankur Dhingra acquired 5,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.34 per share, with a total value of $211,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,611,920 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

