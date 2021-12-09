CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Sells $1,612,528.62 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $1,612,528.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $1,567,607.88.

On Friday, December 3rd, Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $1,524,366.42.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $1,570,546.62.

On Friday, November 12th, Langley Steinert sold 41,979 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $1,614,512.34.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $1,606,231.32.

On Monday, November 8th, Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.16, for a total transaction of $1,518,069.12.

On Friday, November 5th, Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $1,526,465.52.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $1,465,591.62.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Langley Steinert sold 10,009 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $337,903.84.

On Monday, October 18th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $966,705.52.

Shares of CARG traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.82. 788,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,548. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.81. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $39.77. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.78.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CARG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 38.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in CarGurus by 142.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

