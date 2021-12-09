CarGurus, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:CARG)

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of CarGurus in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now forecasts that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CarGurus’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CARG. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $38.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.78. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $39.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.81.

In other CarGurus news, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $28,779.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $876,584.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 743,170 shares of company stock worth $25,897,330 in the last 90 days. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 38.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CarGurus by 142.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

