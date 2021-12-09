Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Carrier Global has a payout ratio of 20.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Carrier Global to earn $2.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.

CARR traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,169,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,981,658. The company has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.42. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

