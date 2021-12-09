Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CARR. UBS Group downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE CARR traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,169,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,981,666. The firm has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.45.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Carrier Global by 2,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.