Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CARR. UBS Group downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.
Shares of NYSE CARR traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,169,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,981,666. The firm has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.45.
In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Carrier Global by 2,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.
About Carrier Global
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.
See Also: Total Return
Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.