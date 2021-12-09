Casey’s General Stores, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:CASY)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st.

Casey’s General Stores has raised its dividend by 28.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 22 years. Casey’s General Stores has a payout ratio of 15.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Casey’s General Stores to earn $9.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $187.36 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $172.58 and a 1-year high of $229.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.71. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.84.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.34). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Northcoast Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $225.36 to $247.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.45.

In other news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total transaction of $316,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Casey’s General Stores stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of Casey’s General Stores worth $23,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Casey's General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

