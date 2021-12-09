CashHand 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $79.00 (CHND)

CashHand (CURRENCY:CHND) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One CashHand coin can now be purchased for about $0.0680 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges. CashHand has a market cap of $97,354.57 and $79.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CashHand has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00040731 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000867 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 1,426,664 coins and its circulating supply is 1,431,953 coins. CashHand’s official website is www.cashhand.info . CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashHand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CashHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

