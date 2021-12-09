Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) COO Gary B. Langfitt Sells 500 Shares

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) COO Gary B. Langfitt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total value of $21,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:CASS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.36. The stock had a trading volume of 361 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,987. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.46 million, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.76. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $48.55.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $38.67 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Cass Information Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cass Information Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $698,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 25,842 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Cass Information Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services; Banking Services; and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.