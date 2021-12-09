Castings (LON:CGS) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $363.86

Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 363.86 ($4.83) and traded as high as GBX 366 ($4.85). Castings shares last traded at GBX 354 ($4.69), with a volume of 31,212 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Castings in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 530 ($7.03) price objective on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 363.86. The firm has a market cap of £154.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a GBX 3.66 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. Castings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.74%.

In other news, insider Brian J. Cooke purchased 3,000 shares of Castings stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 344 ($4.56) per share, for a total transaction of £10,320 ($13,685.19).

About Castings (LON:CGS)

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron castings, spheroidal graphite (SG) iron castings, austempered ductile iron castings, simo castings, grey iron castings, and Ni-resist castings.

