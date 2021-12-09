Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Trading Down 6.2%

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) was down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.94 and last traded at $42.94. Approximately 5,706 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 243,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.76.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSTL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -34.94 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.11.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $141,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $304,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,333 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,672 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 98,337.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 490,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,948,000 after acquiring an additional 489,719 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $32,640,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $28,403,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $26,823,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 24.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,691,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,074,000 after acquiring an additional 328,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.