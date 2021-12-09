Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 540.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 781,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659,072 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.76% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $4,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $206,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 74,226.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 22,268 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 322.0% in the second quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 329,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 251,134 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 83,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $6.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.87. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $712.55 million, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $35.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.95.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 3,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $25,247.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.