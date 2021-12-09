CBL & Associates Properties (CBLAQ) versus The Competition Head to Head Survey

CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS: CBLAQ) is one of 316 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare CBL & Associates Properties to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and risk.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares CBL & Associates Properties and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CBL & Associates Properties
|$575.86 million
|-$335.53 million
|-0.15
|CBL & Associates Properties Competitors
|$729.35 million
|$23.74 million
|22.95
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CBL & Associates Properties and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CBL & Associates Properties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|CBL & Associates Properties Competitors
|3511
|14373
|14265
|350
|2.35
As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 3.67%. Given CBL & Associates Properties’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CBL & Associates Properties has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
6.5% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Volatility & Risk
CBL & Associates Properties has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBL & Associates Properties’ competitors have a beta of 1.14, indicating that their average share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares CBL & Associates Properties and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CBL & Associates Properties
|-30.84%
|-32.06%
|-3.71%
|CBL & Associates Properties Competitors
|16.84%
|2.31%
|1.92%
Summary
CBL & Associates Properties competitors beat CBL & Associates Properties on 8 of the 10 factors compared.
About CBL & Associates Properties
CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates retail properties. The firm engages in owning, developing, acquiring, leasing, managing and operating regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. It operates through Malls and All Other segments. Its properties include Malls, Associated Centers, Community Centers, Office Buildings, Construction Properties and Mortgages. The company was founded on July 13, 1993 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN.
