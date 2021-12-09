CBL & Associates Properties (CBLAQ) versus The Competition Head to Head Survey

CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS: CBLAQ) is one of 316 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare CBL & Associates Properties to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CBL & Associates Properties and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CBL & Associates Properties $575.86 million -$335.53 million -0.15 CBL & Associates Properties Competitors $729.35 million $23.74 million 22.95

CBL & Associates Properties’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CBL & Associates Properties. CBL & Associates Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CBL & Associates Properties and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBL & Associates Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A CBL & Associates Properties Competitors 3511 14373 14265 350 2.35

As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 3.67%. Given CBL & Associates Properties’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CBL & Associates Properties has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.5% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

CBL & Associates Properties has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBL & Associates Properties’ competitors have a beta of 1.14, indicating that their average share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CBL & Associates Properties and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBL & Associates Properties -30.84% -32.06% -3.71% CBL & Associates Properties Competitors 16.84% 2.31% 1.92%

Summary

CBL & Associates Properties competitors beat CBL & Associates Properties on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About CBL & Associates Properties

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates retail properties. The firm engages in owning, developing, acquiring, leasing, managing and operating regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. It operates through Malls and All Other segments. Its properties include Malls, Associated Centers, Community Centers, Office Buildings, Construction Properties and Mortgages. The company was founded on July 13, 1993 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN.

