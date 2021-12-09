Celo Dollar Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 9th. Over the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $104.46 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo Dollar coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004493 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00043408 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007350 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.11 or 0.00219588 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar (CUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 105,157,988 coins. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

