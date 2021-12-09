Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Given a C$19.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) has been assigned a C$19.00 price target by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price target for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.69.

Shares of CVE stock traded down C$0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$15.65. 2,993,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,431,408. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$7.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.23. The company has a market cap of C$31.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$13.43 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

