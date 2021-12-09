Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE)‘s stock had its “na” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$21.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 34.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CVE. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cenovus Energy to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. CSFB raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.50.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

TSE:CVE traded down C$0.43 on Thursday, reaching C$15.66. 2,368,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,426,926. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.23. The firm has a market cap of C$31.60 billion and a PE ratio of 35.89. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of C$7.03 and a 12 month high of C$16.77.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$13.43 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.