Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $289.44 Million

Analysts expect Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) to announce $289.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $327.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $271.00 million. Centennial Resource Development posted sales of $148.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 95.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full year sales of $955.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $852.30 million to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS.

CDEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centennial Resource Development currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.46.

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 5,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $44,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $374,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,144 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,795. Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDEV opened at $6.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 6.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.15. Centennial Resource Development has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $8.29.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

