Centerpoint Advisors LLC Has $11.05 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 5.3% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $11,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,457,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,929 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,293,867,000 after buying an additional 924,726 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,976,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,116,000 after buying an additional 906,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,277,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,274,134,000 after buying an additional 76,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,332,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,421,000 after buying an additional 196,101 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,071,599. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $88.63 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.96.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.