CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%.

CenterPoint Energy has decreased its dividend by 30.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. CenterPoint Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 47.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CenterPoint Energy to earn $1.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.9%.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.54. 3,799,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,133,288. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.96. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $448,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 113.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,822,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 969,280 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of CenterPoint Energy worth $44,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CNP shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.10.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.