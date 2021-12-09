Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) to announce $64.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $63.94 million to $64.30 million. Central Pacific Financial posted sales of $65.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full year sales of $253.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $253.59 million to $253.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $254.53 million, with estimates ranging from $254.25 million to $254.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $66.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.53 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 26.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in Central Pacific Financial by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,239,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,292,000 after purchasing an additional 680,490 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 35.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 508,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 133,208 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Central Pacific Financial by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 124,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Central Pacific Financial by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,414,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,853,000 after purchasing an additional 99,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Central Pacific Financial by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 763,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,610,000 after purchasing an additional 93,848 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $27.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.28. Central Pacific Financial has a 1 year low of $17.41 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

